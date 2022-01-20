Stan Dogbe slams NPP man for linking Blacks Stars defeat to 'second coming' of John Mahama

Politics of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Black Stars kicked out of AFCON 2021



Kofi Ofosu Nkansah compares the second coming of John Mahama to Milovan Rajevac



Stan Dogbe slams Kofi Ofosu Nkansah for politicizing matters relating to Black Stars



Former presidential staffer, Stan Xoese Dogbe has had some harsh words for New Patriotic Party member, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, for his comments following Ghana’s exit from the 2021 AFCON.



Ofosu Nkansah, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP), in a Facebook post, alluded to a disastrous outcome of the second stint of former President John Dramani Mahama.



According to Ofosu Nkansah, the outcome of a John Mahama return to power can be envisaged as the second coming of Milovan, who was recently appointed Black Stars Coach after leaving the job some ten years ago.



But responding to the NEIP boss on his Facebook wall, Stan Dogbe described the assertion as a useless and foolish act that can destroy the apolitical support the Black Stars enjoy from the entire nation.



“It is the useless commentary of government apologists like Kofi Ofosu (on his page) foolishly bringing in John Mahama, that destroys an all-round support for our teams when it matters.



“Clearly, for people like him, everything must have political angles to make sense,” he fumed.



The Black Stars of Ghana put up what is now being described as the most abysmal performance by Ghana at the continental showpiece.



The Black Stars lost two and drew one of three games against Morocco, Comoros and Gabon, and were shown the exit at the group stage.



Ghana finished the tournament with just a point with no victory to their credit.







