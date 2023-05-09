Stan Dogbe backs Joyce Mogtari’s decision to support husband’s parliamentary bid

General News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Stan Xoese Dogbe has hailed Joyce Bawa Mogtari’s decision to join her husband’s campaign in Wa Central.



According to him, the four days spent in the Constituency have shaken a number of persons who have now resorted to attacks.



Stan Xoese Dogbe was reacting to a news item that suggested that John Dramani Mahama’s aide has left her boss’ campaign to support her husband.



Dogbe said in a Facebook post that he saw nothing wrong in a wife supporting her husband who is seeking to lead his people.



I have read some incredulous news stories and articles, but this, pardon my ‘French’, is the most STU.PID politically-sponsored story I have ever-sighted.



In any case, how does this bogus story enhance the political chances of whoever it is intended to serve?



Joyce Bawah Mogtari, some of us are very proud that you’ve joined Chief Hudu Mogtari on his campaign. Let whoever wants to say whatever say it. The impact of your 4-day foray into the region is what is shaking them. A man must complement his wife, and vice versa and that’s what you’ve done beautifully.



But why? If he has abandoned his boss, are you the ones to complain for his boss? I thought you sponsored a press conference that subjected her to verbal and culturally-insensitive attacks just weeks ago? Why is her joining her husband now an issue for you?



Or has she prevented any wife from campaigning for their husbands?