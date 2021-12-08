Stamp out galamsey activities in the Gwira area - Group

Regional News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: GNA

Convener for the Ghana Environmental Advocacy Group, Madam Elizabeth Allua Vaah has called on the leadership of communities in the Gwira area in the Nzema-East Municipality to stamp their feet and put galamsey activities on-going in the River Duma which is a tributary of the River Ankobra to a halt.



According to her, galamsey activities at Nyamebekyere near Kofi Krom on the Simpa to Tarkwa road had adversely polluted the River Duma which enters the Ankobra in the Northern part of the Municipality.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, Madam Allua Vaah cautioned the youth and the perpetrators to halt the practice to save the river bodies from destruction.



She warned that the River Duma was a source of drinking water for some communities in the Gwira area which was being deprived of good drinking water.



Madam Allua Vaah said destroying the River Duma with impunity and justifying it on lack of jobs was most unfortunate.



She said per the laws in Ghana, destroying a river that many others relied on was a crime that must be punished.



"In my view, the traditional rulers, security agencies and the Republic of Ghana have decided to leave these lawbreakers to continue to deprive their fellow community members of access to clean water and an environment free of mercury contamination if not, they would not be able to continue to do this."



She said, "no amount of hunger or deprivation would justify the destruction of rivers and communal lands".



Mr. Akpor the Assemblymember of the area, revealed that many of the galamsey operators were strangers who do not stay in the communities.



He said, "most of my people are cocoa farmers."



The Assembly Member however noted that the youth were ready to learn any handcraft if they get the opportunity.