Stakeholders engage on pathways for sustainable employment in agriculture

Regional News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: GNA

Stakeholders from key organisations have been engaged in implementing the Pathways for Sustainable Employment (PaSE) programme in the agriculture sector, in Koforidua.



The stakeholder engagement was organized by TECHFARM Hub, entrepreneurship, innovation, and business development organization in collaboration with the Communications Ministry and the Mastercard foundation's Young People Work programme on the theme, “The role of AgriTech in transforming the local economy for job creation”.



Mr. Kobina Adomadzi Londgon, Chief Executive Officer, TECHFARM Hub, explained that the PaSE programme was a comprehensive strategy aimed at engaging, training, and supporting young entrepreneurs in agriculture with startups and incubation as well as internships to boost their operations for investments and funding opportunities.



Mr. Caleb Lomo, Project Lead for GreenHeart SE, who outlined the technologies under the project said they included climate-resilient agriculture practices for increased productivity.



He noted that currently farmers had minimised or eliminated the application of fertilizer and pesticides in favour of pure organic farming, describing it as a step in the right direction.



Mrs Marian Mansa Minnah, Eastern Regional Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA), urged the youth to venture into agriculture especially aquaculture and poultry, adding, “Farming is now improved and has lessened labour cost and time, yet, increased productivity."