Staging a walkout was careless and irresponsible - Majority told

General News of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah, has stated that no amount of misrepresentations or propaganda by the NPP parliamentary group on why they walked out of the chamber, during the budget debate on Friday would wash.



In his view, any attempt to make the Public gallery an extension of the floor of Parliament can only serve comic relief purposes.



He was responding to reasons why the Majority walked out during the debate on Friday, November 26, 2021.



The Majority had asked that the General Secretary of the NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketiah be ushered out just like the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta was asked to move out before the House decided to vote to reject the budget statement.



To him, the reasons assigned for boycotting proceedings was as careless as it was irresponsible.



He posited that Ghanaians are experiencing an abdication of moral leadership, Inadequate consultation toward annual budget presentations, and suboptimal policy judgement.



He said “Ghana as a result is at the crossroads, but Ghanaians are elated that the NDC group in Parliament has stepped up the plate on this occasion of government’s reckless additional tax proposals. Kudos to our NDC MPs.



Life has become unbearable for the majority of Ghanaians due to insufficient thinking process for policy implementation.”