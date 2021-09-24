Staged kidnapping incidents rising in Western Region - Police

General News of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Police Service has announced the establishment of a team to quell what it calls fake kidnapping syndicates in the Western Region.



The Police in a September 23, 2021 statement noted that it has discovered that there is an increasing case of “self kidnapping” case in the region.



The Police said the cases are faked by the syndicates so they could make money from ransoms.



The Police described the situation as worrying and a threat.



It assured the public that the Police are probing the matter to end the trend.



