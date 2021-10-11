Staff of Abura Dunkwa Government Hospital found hanging in room

Regional News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

A young man believed to be in his early 20s has been found dead in his room at Abura Dunkwa in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region.



Felix Abagi was found hanging in his room on Sunday morning after residents smelt an odour from his room.



Speaking to the media, they said they last saw him Thursday after work.



The odour from his room became unbearable and they broke into the room only to find him hanged.



His body has since been deposited at Abura Dunkwa Government Hospital where he worked at the Department of Pharmacy.



Police have begun investigations into the incident.