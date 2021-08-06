St Teresa's College of Education launches 60th Anniversary

Regional News of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: GNA

The St Teresa's College of Education, Hohoe, has launched its 60th Anniversary celebrations.



It was on the theme: "60 Years of Sustainable Teacher Education: the Role of the Innovative Teacher in the Changing Global Trends in Education."



Ms Sophia Adjoa Micah, Principal of the College, said the College, established 60 years ago with 35 students, had produced a good number of teachers for Ghana and beyond.



"Some have served and are still serving as classroom teachers while others have progressed to become heads of institutions. Many citizens of Ghana and people abroad have enjoyed the exquisite services of those trained in this giant college."



She acknowledged the role of the government in providing the needed infrastructure and logistics through the GETFund and grants.



Ms Micah expressed gratitude to the chiefs and elders of Gbi Traditional Area, Hohoe Constituency Member of Parliament and previous College Councils for their support to the College.



She said the College had achieved a lot since its golden jubilee, including being adjudged one of the few outstanding Colleges of Education in Ghana.



She said the College needed an amount of GH¢750,000 to complete the fence wall project it had initiated to ensure the safety and security of members of the college community and secure the college land.



The Principal said lives and property of the College were at the mercy of stray animals and thieves, adding that "we have all become security men and women in a way. People continue to encroach on the already encroached College land."



She said the College had limited dormitory facilities to admit qualified candidates, adding that "we currently resort to cutting down the number of students we admit."



Ms Micah appealed to the government to speed up the provision of infrastructure to the colleges of education to increase access to teacher education to more females so that the country’s aim of girl-child education could be achieved.



She said the College also needed a well-equipped science laboratory to support the practical teaching and learning of science.



She noted that the college was experiencing frequent power outages which affected teaching and learning, administrative work and life generally on campus.



She expressed gratitude to the Catholic Diocese of Ho for supporting the College Chapel project with seed money of GH¢20,000.



Ms Micah also thanked the chief and elders of Gbi Traditional Area as well as Mr John-Peter Amewu, Hohoe Constituency MP and Minister of Railway Development who had supported the college with a wall, sufficient street lights on campus, started tarring the main street of the college and also donated ten laptops to 10 faculty members with a promise to provide more for each tutor to enhance teaching and learning.



Rev Fr Walter Mawusi Agbeto, Vicar General of the Ho Diocese, who represented the Bishop, noted that 60 Years in the life of an institution was a lot and required an evaluation.



He said an honest and objective assessment of TERESCO would leave no one in doubt of its achievements since the products were making excellent impacts.



The Vicar General said since the world had reached a technological era where many people were becoming internet friendly, teaching and learning could not be the same.



He said TERESCO, as a teacher training institution, must have a state-of-the-art e-lab, library, free internet connectivity, and a free quality laptop for each student.



Rev Fr Agbeto urged government and policy makers to prioritise teacher education for the future of the country.



Mr William Vesta Essey, President, Teresco Old Students Association (TEROSA), appealed to individuals and groups to support the school to carry out its projects.



The anniversary celebration is slated for Saturday, November 13, 2021.