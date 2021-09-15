St. Monica R/C JHS appeals for support to repair damaged school building

Regional News of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Correspondence from Northern Region:



St Monica R/C Junior High School located in Dundo, a suburb community of Nyankpala in the Tolon District is in dire need of help as a section of the school building has been ripped off by a rainstorm.



The incident which occurred on April 28, 2021, has since left the roof of one of the classrooms of the JHS block damaged.



The structure is a 3-unit classroom block including an office belonging to the Headmaster.



Authorities said even though only one classroom is visibly affected, the rest of the building leaks whenever it rains.



Other structures which were also touched by the rainstorm include two toilet facilities of the school.



GhanaWeb's visit to the school can as well report that part of the building has started developing cracks and with some parts visibly showing the iron rods used in the building's foundation.



The cost of renovation of the entire building according to the school authorities has been estimated to be about Gh¢ 21,300.00.



Mr. Sylvester Kpiebaya, the PTA chairman of the school indicated that the situation is affecting academic activities in the school.



“Any time it rains, there is a lot of water in the classroom and if it happens to be in the daytime, the teachers have to evacuate the students to pair up with other students in other classrooms."



Mr. Sylvester said PTA has written to authorities including the Tolon District Assembly, the NADMO, the MP, Hon. Alhaji Habib Idrissu, the Regional Director of Education, and the Regional Director of the Catholic Education Unit in Tamale soliciting support to renovate the building but none of them have responded.



He, therefore, called on them to see it as an urgent and important need of the school and come to their aid.



Mr. Joshua Ziblim, the PTA organizer of the school who also spoke to GhanaWeb similarly appealed to authorities to come to the aid of the school.



“We will be very grateful if anybody can come and make the school great for us, we would be very grateful." He said.



Watch the state of the building in the video below:



