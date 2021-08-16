St Kizito Catholic Church to hold blood donation on August 22

General News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: GNA

The St Kizito Parish Youth Council and the Parish Health Committee is collaborating with the 37 Military Hospital to organise a blood donation exercise on Sunday, August 22, 2021.



The exercise, which will take place at St Kizito Catholic Church parish hall at 0900 hours, is on the theme: "Bring Life back to Power, Make Blood Donation Your Responsibility".



Mr Prince Amekor, the President of St Kizito Parish You Council, said the partnership with the 37 Military Hospital would enable parishioners to get blood in case of emergency from the Hospital.



He said the blood donation exercise was part of the youth's activities scheduled for the Month of August, 2021.



The activities, he said, are health talk on Personal Financial Management: Investment, "Mu Gode" youth harvest, career talk, remote counselling, homecoming and indoor games and thanksgiving mass.



He appealed to the parishioners and all to be part of the exercise and contribute to saving human lives.