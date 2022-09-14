St. John’s Hospital and Fertility Centre provides medical help to Nsawam Prisons

General News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The St. John's Hospital and Fertility Centre has donated drugs and provided other medical assistance to the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons.



The donation on September 13 forms part of the hospital's 10th-anniversary celebrations and highlights a commitment to delivering on their corporate social responsibility.



DSP Samuel Fianko, who accepted the donation on behalf of the Ghana Prisons Service, commended the hospital's management for the gesture, stressing that it would aid the authorities in providing adequate healthcare to the inmates.



While commending the centre for its gesture, DSP Fianko appealed to other corporate agencies to emulate the firm's good works.



In marking its 10th anniversary, St. John's Hospital and Fertility Centre have embarked on charity projects, including a blood donation and screening exercise for people in and around the Tantra Hill community where they operate.



The highly-regarded fertility centre also provided free medical tests for hundreds on July 30, 2020.



According to management, the activities for the 10th anniversary will last till December 2022.



The hospital has scheduled a clean-up exercise on September 17 and 24 at the Nsawam Market and Achimota, respectively.



On October 8, the hospital will hold a breast cancer outreach, a children's day float on November 19, a staff durbar and awards night on December 10, and a thanksgiving service on December 18, 2022.