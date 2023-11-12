St Augustine’s oldboys donate bunk beds to alma mater

Regional News of Sunday, 12 November 2023

Source: APSU

The 1988/90 Year Group of St Augustine’s College in Cape Coast (APSU '88) has donated 76 bunk beds to their Alma Mater.



The gesture is part of the year group’s commitment to give back to their alma mater after their attention was drawn to a very appalling condition at some dormitories of selected houses.



A fund was immediately raised to procure the beds to donate as a major support to the school with the primary objective of improving students’ comfort and well-being as well as creating a lasting impact on campus life.



The donation of the bunk beds is to enhance on-campus living conditions and also to augment the limited dormitory amenities and bring better comfort as well as to enhance on-campus living conditions of the current students.



The donation, according to the group, would encourage and facilitate social interactions, leading to stronger connections among students and promoting an inclusive campus atmosphere.



It would also allow the students to have access to improved living arrangements, fostering an environment conducive to their academic success and personal growth.



The presentation of the beds is also part of activities to mark the 2nd Homecoming of the Group since they left the school forty years ago.



The Homecoming, which took place from October 26 to 29, 2023 brought together

alumni from the APSU Class of '88/90' to celebrate their shared experiences and

accomplishments since graduation.



The old students organised career guidance for the students, a health walk, made presentations on prostate cancer and held a thanksgiving mass including other fun activities.



2023 Homecoming Objectives:



In a press statement issued and signed by the President of the /ear group, Ing. Dr. Ken Ashiegbe, said the 2023 Homecoming served as a platform to strengthen the sense of community among alumni, current students, and the College.



The 2023 Homecoming event aimed to provide an excellent opportunity for alumni to connect. By spearheading this significant donation, the APSU 88 Year Group seeks to inspire other alumni to contribute to St Augustine’s College’s efforts in enhancing campus life.



The bunk bed donation represents the APSU 188/90 commitment to making a lasting impact on future generations of APSU students.



It is anticipated that this initiative will positively impact the admission and retention of students, further contributing to the College’s reputation as a thriving educational institution.



About APSU 88/90:



The APSU Class of 1988 is a passionate group of alumni from St Augustine’s College, Cape Coast, that completed O’ Level and ‘A’ Level in 1988 and 1990 respectively.



The mission of the year group is to strengthen the bond among the group graduates, contribute to the College’s well-being and growth in diverse ways, and enhance the educational experience of current and future students.