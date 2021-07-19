Sputnik V vaccine probe: Health Minister incurs wrath of Netizens with responses

General News of Monday, 19 July 2021

• The Health Minister appeared before a parliamentary committee probing purchase of Russian Sputnik V vaccines



• His responses - most - have not been appreciated by most commentators



• On social media, people are incensed by some of the responses and are not holding back



Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has come under scrutiny after he gave certain responses to questions posed to him by a parliamentary committee on Monday, July 19,2021.



This follows a previous appearance last week to answer to questions about the Russian Sputnik V vaccines which he purchased from a middle man at an overpriced amount; $19 instead of $10 – the factory price.



The Minister in his submissions admitted to having made the purchase at the hindsight of parliament. According to him, this decision was one he had to take because of the frustrations he was facing in his bid to secure the vaccines for citizens amidst rising numbers of the coronavirus.



“My frustrations, trying to get the vaccines for us, at the heat of our second wave, I’ve relied on the Executive Instrument 61 that was passed by parliament to hide behind the emergency clauses that have been revoked, to try to do that and come to parliament to inform you that this what I have done and therefore I need approval. We were in dire need of the vaccines and I had the onus to procure the vaccines to vaccinate Ghanaians to protect our lives.



“I was seriously in a situation that couldn’t make me think properly….I seriously on made that error on hindsight and I’m aware, it won’t happen any longer,” he said.



After being probed some further by members of the committee, Mr. Agyeman Manu explained that he was confused about the line of questioning on the details of timing as regards the call he made to the Russian middleman, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum.



“Honourable Chair, I think I am even getting the more confused. . .I think I am even getting a little bit more confused,” he said.



Following this, social media platform Twitter has been flooded with some reactions. Among them was a tweet from North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa which described the Minister’s reasons as ‘atrocious’.



Here are some of the tweets:





The health minister posture’s and words really dey bore. No remorse — JOE (@JZobi_) July 19, 2021

“Not thinking properly” is such an atrocious excuse.



This is not the kind of output anyone expects from a Health Minister during a pandemic.



The Health Minister should just resign; This is not just embarrassing but flustering as well.

John Mahama's administration was called all sort of names for less. — E.A Tetteh, Ph.D. (@MantseBiAgo) July 19, 2021

This is the same Health Minister who failed woefully at vetting and was clueless on the Frontiers scandal?

No surprise there. — Nii Adotei (@NiiAdoteii) July 19, 2021

and this is coming from the country’s health minister o…interesting times https://t.co/pUv4EcF2gO — _sadick ???? (@Mr_Essandoh) July 19, 2021

Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu make I shy. This Sputnik V contract matter. #EyewitnessNews #CitiNewsroom — Cowboy Journalist (@UmaruSanda) July 19, 2021

President Akufo-Addo and his functionaries never seem to have any clarity in thought. They practically know nothing about anything and anything, apparently, knows nothing about them. We have a Health Minister who disregards due diligence under the pretext of poor thinking. — Mr. Ray ???????? (@TheEdemTamekloe) July 19, 2021

Did the Health Minister really say he wasn’t thinking well when he entered into the Sputnik V vaccine deal????? — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) July 19, 2021

How Can A Whole Cabinet Minister Talking Like A Class One Pupil?I Think Dis Corrupt Npp Officials Are Thinking Dat We're Dumb n Ignorant,SoThey Can Talk Anyhow,But I Wouldn't Blame Dis Minister,Becus Akuffo Addo Wouldn't Sacked Him n Some Ignorant Npp Ppl Will Still Support Him pic.twitter.com/mbPLjNd5V0 — Big Daddy Cee (@BigDaddyCee7) July 19, 2021

In some countries the Health Minister and all those involved in this shady deal would be jailed. — Daddy (@BrA_QuOdJo) July 19, 2021