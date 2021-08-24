Sputnik V saga: This is not the time to change Health Minister - Akufo-Addo told

General News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy (GNCoP) has kicked against the resignation or dismissal calls regarding the Minister of Health, Hon. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu over the controversial Sputnik V deal.



During a Parliamentary Committee probe, it was found out that the Minister had arranged for the procurement of the vaccine without Cabinet and Parliament's approval.



His behavior ignited the rage of the general public with critics admonishing him to resign or be dismissed by the President.



The Chamber of Pharmacy wants the Minister to remain in office.



According to them, "this is not the time to change leadership''.



“We will therefore request that we move on with the lessons learnt out of the abortive attempt to procure Sputnik V vaccines and support the Minister of Health to read the process in procuring enough vaccines from all credible sources with the help and collaboration of our Ambassadors and High Commissioners in various parts of the world.



“The network and experience of our Minister of Health, Hon Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, in managing the pandemic has been good so far, and stands him in good stead to continue his good work and this is not the time to change leadership,” portions of the statement signed by Chairman of GNCoP, Harrison K. Abutiate, read.



