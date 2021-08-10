Sputnik V saga: I will refund your money, share your account details - Sheikh to Agyeman-Manu

General News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Sheikh Maktoum has agreed to refund US$2.4 million to Ghana



•This comes after the health minister made a request for the refund



•There have been growing calls for Kwaku Agyeman-Manu to resign from his position as health minister



A Dubai based businessman, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, who has been at the centre of the botched controversial Sputnik V vaccine deal has agreed to refund an amount of US$2,470,000 to Ghana.



The development comes after the health minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, in a letter made a request for a refund of the money.



In a letter sighted by GhanaWeb, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum asked the Health Ministry to provide account details necessary to undertake the refund.



“We acknowledge receipt of your letter, Ref No. MOIVOM/LL1/7/2I, dated 2nd of August 2021, with a formal request to refund the remaining amount of the non-supplied doses from the 50% advance transferred to our accounts.”



“We, hereby, request to kindly acknowledge and confirm the above-mentioned amounts to be refunded, further to which we shall initiate the refund process to your bank account. Please share with us the bank details where the refund needs to be processed,” the letter read in part.



See Sheikh Al Maktoum's letter below:



