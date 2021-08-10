Sputnik V saga: Franklin Cudjoe reacts to Dubai Sheikh’s refund of US$2,470,000 to govt

General News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

• Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum has agreed to refund $2,470,000 paid to him by Ghana for the supply of coronavirus vaccines



• This comes after the health minister wrote a letter to him demanding a refund



• Franklin Cudjoe says the country needs the money as soon as possible



President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding the procurement of the Sputnik V vaccines.



In the latest development, the middleman, Sheikh Al Maktoum, has agreed to refund the amount of US$2,470,000 of the non-supplied doses from the 50% advance transferred to his account.



Reacting to this, Franklin Cudjoe described the health minister's effort to get a refund as successful.



He also said the money should be transferred to the government of Ghana as soon as possible.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, Franklin Cudjoe said, "I see the health minister has successfully managed to get the Sheikh to commit to refunding our money. We need the money tomorrow. I hope he is healthy though."









Background



Government of Ghana through the health ministry tasked a middleman in Dubai to help secure the Russian Sputnik V vaccines.



Sheikh Al Maktoum presented 20,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine for the first batch instead of the initial 300,000 doses.



The contract was later terminated following several controversies.



In June this year, the health minister admitted that he independently approved the purchase of a $64.6 million contract out of frustration.



Meanwhile, there are calls for him to resign or President Akufo-Addo sacks him from office.



Read Franklin Cudjoe's Facebook post below.




