Sputnik V saga: But for 'clowns' running Ghana, ' Agyeman-Manu will be in jail – Kofi Koranteng

General News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

An independent presidential aspirant in the 2020 general elections, Mr Kofi Koranteng, has said Ghanaians are allowing themselves to be “raped” by “clowns” in government.



Speaking to Nana Yaw Adwenpa and Afia Papabi on CTV’s newly re-packaged morning show Dwabre Mu, about the Sputnik V vaccine controversy on Monday, 16 August 2021, Mr Koranteng said if he were the president, he would have fired health minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu by now for championing the botched deal on the blindside of Parliament.



“I would have fired him,” he told the hosts.



In his view, Ghana is getting a “circus” as government because the citizens voted for “clowns.”



“What we are seeing is a circus because the fundamental problem we have is leadership about which everyone is beating about the bush,” he noted.



Mr Koranteng noted that Ghana is “always bedevilled with scandals”, observing, “the problem will never be solved by looking at the symptoms”.



“We must attack the problem from the root cause”, he proposed.



In Mr Koranteng’s view, it is a “joke” for a sovereign nation to be caught up in the Sputnik V scandal.



“This should not be a conversation”, he said, noting: “The guy [health minister] should be in jail actually.”



“He should be fired and put in jail”, he added.



“We’ve got clowns [in government]. They are not doing anything for Ghana. They are raping you and you are acquiescing to that”, Mr Koranteng told Ghanaians, wondering: “Is that how you want to live?”



“They’re raping you for God’s sake!”



To him, the “only conversation we need to have in this county is how to get rid of these clowns and install someone who is competent and loves Ghana”.



“Do these people in the current government love Ghana?” he asked.