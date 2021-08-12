Sputnik-V: President benefitted, you can't sack Agyeman-Manu - NDC man

Politics of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Mawuli Nanegbe, has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo benefitted directly from the botched Sputnik-V vaccine deal.



The NDC communicator says it is for this reason that the President has not gathered the courage to sack the Minister.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the President is neck-deep in the deal, and the only way to clear his name is to do the needful thing by sacking the Minister.



Koku Mawuli Nanegbe argued that the Minister breached our laws by failing to seek parliamentary approval before signing the botched deal.



He said the Minister as well as the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta because he is part of the mess.



He also noted the Finance Minister must also be sacked and prosecuted for what has happened.



Mr. Nanegbe does not support those who have asked for the Minister to be pardoned because the businessman who served as a middleman, Sheikh Al-Maktoum, has refunded the money.



He averred that the refund does not exonerate the Ministers from the breaches that led to the payment.