Sprinter driver captured in video urinating on the road arrested

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The driver of the yellow sprinter bus who was seen in a video urinating in the middle of the road in Accra has been arrested.



The driver, whose name is yet to be known, is currently in custody at the Tesano police station, Starr News sources have confirmed. It is unclear the exact road on which the driver urinated.



Starr News sources say he will processed for the misconduct.



The development comes on the back of the arrest of Kofi Sasa Buckman, the reckless Mercedes Benz driver who went viral for displaying dangerous driving skills on the road.



Buckman could not make it to court on Monday as a result of ill health. He was reportedly admitted at a hospital in Accra. The Police has however charged him for the reported misbehaviour.



