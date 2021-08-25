Sprinkling of kpokpoi: Prampram Stool father commends Security Council for ensuring peace

Regional News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

Stool father of the Prampram Traditional Area, Numo Osabu Abbey IV has commended the Greater Accra Regional Security Council headed by the Regional Minister Henry Quartey, for its role in ensuring peace during the Homowo celebration which began on Tuesday.



With the celebration of this year’s annual Homowo Festival being held under strict security supervision, the sprinkling of Kpokpoi, which is usually characterized by confusion and chaos, was minimized in Prampram during Tuesday’s exercise.



With all feuding factions being directed to sprinkle the traditional food in their homes, Stool Father of the Prampram Paramountcy, Numo Osabu Abbey, described the directive as timely.



Expressing some disappointment in the conduct of the embattled Chief of Prampram, Nene Tetteh Wakah whose legibility is being challenged in the courts, Numo Osabu Abbey IV, could not understand why the former was bent on sprinkling the kpokpoi in his clan house when there was a clear directive warning him against such.



Commending the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey for his timely intervention in ensuring the festival was held without any bloodbath, Numo Osabu Abbey also stressed the need for the security apparatus to crack the whip on known troublemakers who have made the area volatile.



Head of the Doku Mansro Abbey We, Numo Doku Abbey expressed concern about the use of land guards to intimidate members of the three royal gates,namely Abbey We, Kle Opletu We and Doku Mansro Abbey We during such occasions.



He warned that they may be compelled to defend themselves in the future if nothing is done about the situation.