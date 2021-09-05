Spousal killings: Criminologist urges couples observe their partners thoroughly before marriage

General News of Sunday, 5 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A criminologist has asked couples to look out for any strange behaviours often displayed by their partners



• He said crimes do not occur overnight



• Mr. Opoku Ware has bemoaned the high rate of spousal killings in the country



A Criminologist, Jones Opoku Ware, has asked would-be couples to closely monitor and look out for some possible signs of an abusive partner.



Reacting to the high number of cases of spousal killings in the country, Mr Opoku Ware said cases of murder are not planned overnight.



He said perpetrators often go through a deep retrospection and series of processes before engaging in such crimes.



“When you are with someone, it is important that you study the person’s behaviour. Before a crime is committed, there are so many considerations and thoughts before such crimes are committed. And normally, as the person begins to calculate such thoughts, his or her behaviour changes. So, when you are vigilant, you can pick the signals even before that person acts” he stated in an interview with AdomTV.



Meanwhile, Data from the Statistics Research and Monitoring Unit (SRMU) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, indicates that some 306 murder cases have been reported to the Police from January 1 to June 30 this year.



Reacting to such statistics, the criminologist said “There are signals to look out for in people you live with. Some of the signals are that such people, all of a sudden begin to be moody, others also keep mute and start staring at you strangely, others also decide to be cheeky all of a sudden and always try to pick a fight.”



He has, however, asked perpetrators of such crimes to have a change of heart or risk losing their lives one day.