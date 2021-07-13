Spousal allowance: The issue is whether or not we believe they deserve it – Gabby Otchere-Darko

General News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

An influential member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has reacted to recent conversations surrounding the decision of the Ntiamoah-Baidu Committee to formalise salaries of presidential spouses and subsequent decisions by some of these spouses to refund the monies.



Following a recommendation by an emolument committee which was approved by the seventh parliament, spouses of the first and second gentlemen were to be paid arrears from 2017 when their husbands assumed office.



In light of this, many roared on several platforms, describing the move as insensitive and calling for an overturn of the decision.



Gabby Otchere-Darko, speaking on the issue indicated in a tweet, that per the constitution, spouses of the President and vice are not banned from being compensated. The major issue for him however is what Ghanaians think about the subject; whether or not it is well deserved.



“My take on the matter is short. The Constitution did not bar spouses of President and his Vice (in and out of office) from being compensated (allowance or pay). It is whether or not we believe they deserve it and formalising it is the right thing to do. This, to me, is the issue,” he wrote.



Meanwhile, First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second Lady, Samira Bawumia have since decided to refund the monies with Mrs. Akufo-Addo taking the lead to write a cheque of GHC 899,097.84 to that effect.



