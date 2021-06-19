Spousal Murder case: Police await AG’s advice

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: GNA

Prosecution in the case of Prince Charles Dedjoe, a business executive who is being held over his wife’s death, say they are waiting for the Attorney General’s (AG) advice.



According to Police Chief Inspector Sophia Adumwaa, the Police were yet to receive the AG’s advice for committal proceedings to begin.



Captain Retired Nkrabeah Effah Dartey, counsel for Dedjoe, informed the Madina District Court that his client was now on bail and they were waiting for the committal proceedings to start.



“Our next item is the committal proceedings, we are waiting for the prosecution. We are entirely in your hands, my lady.”



Defense counsel said because of bail extended to his client by the High Court, he was withdrawing a motion which sought to compel the Police to furnish them with caution statements of the deceased kids.



The Madina District Court, therefore, strike out the motion of defense counsel as withdrawn and adjourned the matter to July 19.



Last Friday, an Accra High Court admitted Dedjoe to bail in the sum of GHC200, 000 with two sureties. As part of his bail, Dedjoe was to report to the Police every two weeks.



Dedjoe who is being held over the charge of murder has had his plea reserved.



He is accused of murdering his 43-year-old wife Lilian Dedjoe at East Legon with a pair of slippers in March this year.



Another High Court has also dismissed Dedjoe’s injunction against the burial of his wife, saying the application was frivolous and vexatious.



Whiles in custody, Dedjoe opposed the burial of his wife in his absence.