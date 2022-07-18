Spotlight Awards Africa 2nd edition held

Regional News of Monday, 18 July 2022

Afia Agyakoma, Dr. Bortey, NELPLAST Win Big At 2nd Edition Of Spotlight Awards Africa.



Full List Of Winners At 2022 SpotLight Awards Africa’s Second Edition.



Rising Youth Wins Big At 2nd Edition Of Spotlight Awards Africa



The just-ended second edition of 2022 Spotlight Awards Africa held at the Airport West Hotel on Saturday 16th July 2022, witnessed nominees, and honorees gracing the colorful and well-attended event.



The scheme seeks to celebrate and award youth contributing their quota in their various fraternities in the entrepreneurship field and entertainment industry.



The night saw thrilling performances from Swiss bands as patrons and awardees enjoyed contemporary and indigenous Ghanaian music.



The scheme (Spotlight Awards Africa) introduced some new categories thus Food Blogger Of The Year and the Beauty Brand of the year.



Project Executive of Spotlight Awards Africa, Miss Mimi Owusu-Appiah, in her opening address shared her congratulatory message to all the awardees and honorees to do more so it can encourage the youth in the country.



She added that, although there’re many schemes in Ghana awarding great feet, Spotlight Awards Africa will continue to scout for great people who are not being recognized but are contributing their quota to the society and the economy at large.



Honoree on the night, who is the CEO of NELPLAST Eco Ghana Limited Mr. Nelson Boateng, lauded the scheme for their honor and affirmed that his outfit will continue to use waste material to build schools and affordable houses in the years to come.



President and founder of Charger Limited Dr. Bortey’s representative receiving the honorary recognition on behalf of his president thanked the scheme and tasked them to honor well-befitting industry players in the country.



The enviable category of the night, Outstanding Youth Personality Of The Year went to Afia Agyakoma Bonsu, having received the award encouraged the youth to be passionate about whatever business that put food on their table.



She added that the youth must not depend on the government but rather they should create and sustain their business.



The Chief of Upper Dixcove in the Ahanta West Municipality (Western Region), Obrempon Hima Dekyi XIV and the CEO of InvestEye Capital, Nana Osae Addo graced the event as special guests.



In all, 12 categories received their plaques and certificates, and three astute honorees also received their citation and plaques.