Sports minister donates over 40,000 exercise books to students in his constituency

Regional News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: Dokurugu Alhassan

The member of parliament for the Yagaba-Kubori constituency who doubles as the Minister for Youth and Sports, Yussif Mustapha has donated over 40,000 exercise books to students in his constituency, thus Yagaba-Kubori to strengthen their academic performance.



The MP's annual book distribution project in the Yagaba-Kubori constituency will this year give every student 5 exercise books each to students from primary 4 up to Senior High School 3.



Students at the Yagaba Senior High Technical School will also get their share of the exercise books irrespective of where they come from.



The minister started the distribution of the books at Tantala and will ensure that he distributes over 40,000 of the books to all the schools in Mamprugu Moaduri District of the North East Region.



The constituency secretary of the NPP, Alhassan Abudu Bipuah disclosed that the exercise books will get to all the targeted students in the constituency to improve teaching and learning.



"We have started the distribution of these books at Tantala but we are distributing over 40,000 books across the entire constituency from primary 4 (Upper Primary) to the Senior High School to reduce the burden on the ward's parents. This will go a long way to help the pupil in school," Alhassan Abudu Bipuah said.



In December of last year, the MP launched an educational fund to fully sponsor his constituents who secured admission to study medicine and law programs respectively in any of the tertiary institutions in Ghana.



The educational fund was launched during a bi-annual homecoming of an association in the district dubbed - Sons and Daughters of Mamprugu Moaduri- to help the brilliant but needy students who want to study medicine and law but are indigenes of the Yagaba-Kubori constituency.



The constituency secretary reiterated that the minister is working to make sure that students in the constituency benefit from the MP common fund till his tenure of office expires.