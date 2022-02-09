Spiritualist arrested over near-lynching of 55-yr-old for alleged witchcraft

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

A supposed spiritualist in Damongo and her husband who allegedly ordered the beating of 55-year-old Issahaku Mahamadu over claims that he is a wizard has been arrested by police in Damongo.



The victim came under attack after a 10-year-old girl allegedly told residents that she and the man usually slaughter people spiritually in the area.



Some residents mobilized and sent the victim to a spiritualist, one Zeena and her husband one Yussif alias “Red”, who confirmed that the victim was a wizard and demanded that he confessed.



The victim denied the allegations but the spiritualist refused to accept his plea and ordered his beating until he confessed.



The two arrested are expected to be arraigned before the Bole Magistrate Court on Wednesday, February 9.



Meanwhile, a queen-mother and Executive Director of the Boresah Royal Foundation, Nkilgiwurche Boresah Iddisah Jeduah I, also known as Queen Boresah Fantevie, in an interview with 3news.com bemoaned the surge in witchcraft abuses in the infant Savannah Region.



She described the actions as an outmoded inhumane treatment.



She said they had done extensive advocacy work on issues of witchcraft accusations and called on the traditional authorities and other stakeholders to put in more efforts to curb the growing indiscipline in the Region.