Spio-Garbrah, Fritz Baffour, Horace Ankrah endorse Duffuor’s 'Ahotor project'

Friday, 8 April 2022

A former flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, was one of the prominent stalwarts who graced the launch of the party’s 'Ahotor project' spearheaded by former Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor.



Also present at the launch was former Information Minister Fritz Baffour, who also served as Ablekuma South MP and Mr Horace Ankrah, a former Ambassador to China under President John Mills.



At the launch of the micro-business project at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region on Thursday, 7 April 2022, Dr Duffuor challenged the leadership of the NDC to stop talking and rather start committing resources to the reorganization drive of the party so it can capture power in the 2024 general elections.



The former Governor of the Bank of Ghana presented 100 plastic chairs, four canopies, and a public address system to the party’s leadership of the Ashaiman Constituency to be rented to the public to generate some revenue to energise the branch base of the party.



The project is expected to be replicated in the remaining 274 constituencies across the country.



In the first phase of the project, 40 items will be presented to the constituency chairmen of the party.



Apart from Dr Spio-Garbrah, Mr. Ankrah and Mr. Baffour, some other prominent persons who graced the event include founding member Kofi Aikins and former Eastern Regional Minister Antwi Boasiako Sekyere.



The others include Mr Winfield Akuako, a failed parliamentary aspirant for the Klottey Korley Constituency and Dome-Kwabenya Constituency Chairman, Mr Lamptey, among others.



At the ceremony, Dr Duffour said: “We’re changing the face of the NDC by empowering the branch executives of the party”.



He noted that the Ahotor project is targeted at providing sustainable revenue to the party at the branch level.