Speeding sprinter bus kills man at Avenor Junction

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

A man between the ages of 35 and 40 has met his untimely death after a speeding sprinter bus knocked and killed him instantly at Avenor junction.



The incident happened on Wednesday 26th January 2022, at precisely 6:10 am.



Eyewitnesses, Sahibu Kasim, who spoke to Atinka News’ reporter Vincent Kwofie, indicated that the deceased was on his way to work when the speeding sprinter bus mistakenly knocked him down and killed him instantly at Avenor Junction.



“The man was with his bicycle he rides every day to work, and from nowhere, I saw a green sprinter bus hitting him,” he said.



The witness said the car was heading towards Amasaman from Nkrumah Circle when the said incident happened.



The driver of the Sprinter bus is currently on the run.



Residents have been complaining about the continuous road crashes on that stretch in recent times.