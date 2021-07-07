Speeding Tipper truck crashes to death a 6-year-old KG2 pupil at Barekese

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

A Six (6) year-old-boy Kwabena Frimpong of the Saint International School has met his untimely death after a speeding Tipper truck loaded with stones knocked him down at Barekese in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region.



The deceased Kindergarten (KG2) pupil was crossing the road with his friends after school when the speeding Tipper truck run over him.



An eyewitness Papa Dat who gave an account of the unfortunate incident in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo, said the tipper truck driver was unable to save the deceased Kwabena Frimpong due to the speed at which he was driving



According to the eyewitness, “the friends of the deceased were able to cross the road but the tipper truck met the deceased in the middle of the road and knocked him down”.



“The place is very dangerous for people to cross so it is advisable for every driver to slow down when he or she gets to that section of the road” he explained.



The tipper truck driver reported himself to the Barekese Police Station and he is currently in police custody assisting with investigations while the body of the deceased has since been deposited at Offinso government Hospital Morgue pending an autopsy.