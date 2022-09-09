Speed up printing of Ghana Cards – EC deputy chair to NIA

General News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) in charge of operations, Samuel Tettey, has urged the National Identification Authority (NIA) to speed up the printing of Ghana Cards.



Samuel Tettey said this will make the registration for the 2024 elections easier for Ghanaians who do not have voter’s cards since the Ghana Card will be the only document needed for the voters' registration.



“We call on the NIA to accelerate the pace of the printing of the Ghana Cards to make it easy for anyone who is interested in registering with us to do so,” citinewsroom.com quoted Mr Tettey.



“We expect all the players in the electoral process, including political parties, to encourage all those who do not have Ghana Cards to visit the offices of the National Identification Authority and register for the Ghana Card,” he added.



Samuel Tettey, who was speaking to journalists at the Commission’s “Let the Citizen Know” encounter, also said that the EC will no longer be using the guarantor system for the registration of voters in the country.



He explained that this decision was taken because the guarantor system has a lot of issues that affected the quality of the electoral register.



Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the NIA, Professor Kenneth Agyeman Attafuah, has previously stated that the authority was not set up with a specific deadline for citizens to access their cards.



According to him, the authority prescribed by law, was set up for Ghanaians to get their cards at their leisure and pleasure.



He further explained that the authority operates like the hospitals that allow people to go in and patronise services as and when they need to.



"NIA was not set up with a specific deadline. NIA is an organisation set up in perpetuity. What that means is that we are to deliver our mandate pretty much the same like the hospital or a maternity ward that people go there as and when they need to," he said.



Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:







IB/DA