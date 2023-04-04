Speed up my case to allow me continue my work – Assin North MP to Court

Politics of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

The Member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency in the Central Region Hon. James Gyakye Quayson has appealed to the court to fast track his case and have it concluded to enable him continue with his work.



He wonders why his case is still before the court after the Electoral Commission cleared him to contest the 2020 election.



The MP is currently blocked from occupying his seat in the chamber of Parliament after a High Court in Accra hearing his case ordered him to step aside as MP.



According to the lawmaker, the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) is happy that he’s temporarily blocked from being in Parliament due to the near hung parliament situation, but added that the situation is rather affecting development in the Assin North Constituency.



Speaking in an interview with Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan, the MP said though he’s been blocked by the court, he’s doing everything possible to help his constituents.



Hon. Gyakye Quayson further stated that the only party that can rescue the ailing economy due to mismanagement of the Akufo-Addo government and bring relief to Ghanaians is the NDC.



Meanwhile, former President and aspiring Presidential Candidate for the NDC, John Mahama also toke a swipe at the judiciary accusing it of being unfair and unjust under the leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo.



He condemned what he described as open bias by some courts.



John Mahama promised to ensure that Assin North Constituency seat remain theirs.