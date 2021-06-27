Speed and energy used to shut down Radio Gold very disturbing - Sefa Kayi

General News of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Host of Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Kwami Sefa Kayi, is pleading with government to restore the operational license of Radio Gold following its shutdown by the National Communications Authority (NCA).



Radio Gold was shut down three years ago for allegedly operating without valid authorization.



According to the NCA, the station is no more in operation because it failed to comply with the ruling of the Electronic Communications Tribunal (ECT).



Meanwhile, there are political undertones intending that the closure of the station is because it is pro-National Democratic Congress and served as a medium for bashing the ruling New Patriotic Party.



Critics believe it was closed down for political reasons and not the reasons given by the NCA.



Passing a comment on the Radio Gold shutdown during an interview with host Akwasi Aboagye on Peace FM's 'Entertainment Review', Chairman General Sefa Kayi lambasted the Akufo-Addo government stressing the shutdown was done in a hasty manner.



Although he admits Radio Gold faulted, he believes the NCA should have allowed the station to operate while the Authority worked out an installment plan for the owner to pay his debt.



"Whether it was law or politics, I believe the speed and energy that was used to shut down Radio Gold is very disturbing...I believe if the NCA, Ministry of Communication, whoever was in charge of that operation; if they had engaged in further negotiations, Radio Gold would still be on air," he argued.



Chairman General feared the NCA decision may have ripple effects on the nation saying "when there is a change of government tomorrow, Radio Gold will come back on air. If it's an NDC government, they will also take revenge. So, it's a vicious cycle. If we don't stop it today, it will follow us into the future. It's up to us to decide."