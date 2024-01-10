Speeches of P.L.O. Lumumba, others haven’t had any impact on Africa – Ex-NPP Chairman

General News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

A former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the New Juaben North Constituency, Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang, has questioned the impact the several speeches by Prof. Patrick Lumumba and other speakers have had on the African continent.



Prof. Patrick Lumumba, Peter Obi among other speakers was billed to speak at a convention organized by the New Africa Foundation led by Nana Kwame Bediako.



The event was later cancelled by the state with claims of organizing a state event at the venue, even though organizers had paid for the venue in November 2023.



Reacting to the cancellation of the event, Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang, who is a leading member of the New Patriotic Party in the Eastern Region, indicated that he sees no wrong in the last-minute cancellation of the event.



To him, what should be asked is what impact the speeches of these individuals have had on Africa since they started talking.



“Those speakers, what are they speaking for? Are they speaking for justice, rules, laws, and regulations in the country, or have they decided that they are just activists? If they are pan-Africanists, are they the ones who started the movement?



The point I’m making is that for them, the fact that you’re activists so at any point in time they think they can go anywhere and read speeches. What impact have they made in all the areas that they are talking about? Even in their own countries, what impact do they have there? Is it a matter of just reading speeches?”



He questioned what pan-Africanism has changed in Africa, saying, “What has it changed? I’m not saying their speeches are not good; what I’m saying is that what have their speeches changed? How many speeches hasn’t he read and how have those speeches impacted or caused a change over there?"