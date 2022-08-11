Special officers will be appointed to collate 2024 election results – Deputy EC chairman

General News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

The Deputy Chairman in charge of Corporate Services at the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, Dr. Bossman Asare, has disclosed that his outfit plans to appoint officers who will solely be responsible for the collation of results for the 2024 election.



Speaking in an interview on Adom TV, Dr. Asare said that the move is necessary because the collation of results was one of the major issues the commission had to grapple with during the 2020 general elections.



According to adomonline.com, the deputy commissioner added that the commission also plans to get more spacious places for the collation at the consistency level.



“Our lowest point was collation, so this time we have planned to appoint special officers who will be in charge of collation.



“... at some collation centres, the parliamentary candidates come with their agents as well as the presidential candidate. All these, including journalists, EC officials, and the election observers, make the collation centre crowded, so we’ve thought of finding very spacious areas in the next election,’’ he said.



Dr. Asare also clarified that the commission was not going to create a new register, contrary to assertions in the public.



He said that the draft C.I. the EC has come up with which will require that prospective voters must have a Ghana Card before being registered is for limited registration for Ghanaians who are not already on the voters’ register that was used for the 2020 election.



“This means that those who had the chance to register in 2020 will not be registered again but those who are now coming to acquire (a) voter ID card, will have to provide their card to show they are Ghanaians and have attained 18 since the Ghana card has a date of birth on it,’’ he said.



