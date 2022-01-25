Special 'bush operation' underway to arrest robbery gang who killed a gold buyer

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Anti-Robbery Squad of the Ashanti Regional Police Command is on a special “bush operation” led by the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Afful Boakye Yiadom in a bid to arrest suspected armed robbers who shot and killed a gold buyer at Jacobu in the Ashanti Region and made away about 324 grams of gold.



The attack occurred Monday, January 24, 2022, when the gold dealer now deceased was transporting the gold from Attabrakoso towards Huu.



The armed gang of four, after killing their victim, also made away with several unspecified amounts of money together with some mobile phones and fled into a nearby bush.



The Police are appealing to gold buyers to be on the lookout for the gang when they come to sell off their booty.



Also, any suspicious gold dealer(s) should be reported to the Police for a possible quick arrest.



Further, details will be provided by the Ashanti Regional Police Command in due course. Anyone with any information on the said robbery incident should contact the Police emergency numbers 18555 and 191.