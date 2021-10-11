Special Prosecutor withdraws charges against Mahama Ayariga

General News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• An Accra High Court has dropped all charges against MP for Bawku Central Mahama Ayariga



• The trial was initiated by the Office of the Special Prosecutor under the leadership of Martin Amidu



•The case was dropped for lack of evidence



An Accra high court presided over Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, has dropped all charges against Member of Parliament (MP) for Banku Central, Mahama Ayariga.



This comes after the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) told the court they wish to discontinue the case as they lack evidence to prove the case against the MP.



According to Starrfmonline, the OSP told the court “we wish to inform the court of the republic’s intention to enter Nolle Prosequi in respect of all cases against the accused person.”



The first reason being that “upon further scrutiny, the Republic deem it unable to prove its case based on unavailable evidence on the standard of proof on criminal bases – that is to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.”



The second reason given to the court was in reference to a similar case which was dismissed on the application of submission of no case to answer.



“This case appears certain to suffer the same fate as the earlier one with case number FT0122019 the Republic vs Hawa Nichema and six others which were dismissed on May 7, 2021, on the application of submission of no case to answer,” Starrfmonline quoted.



Mahama Ayariga was charged with five counts of using public office to purchase brand new and second-hand V8 cars which he sold to one Kenderick Akwasi Marfo of Atlas-Rent-A-Car at the price of $40,000 each.



This trial was initiated by the Office of the Special Prosecutor under the leadership of Martin Amidu before his resignation.



The case was pending in court until the OSP informed the court they wish to drop all charges against the MP on Monday, October 11, 2021.



Before this case, the lawmaker with six others were accused by the OSP of breaching procurement protocols in the purchase of some ambulances for his constituency.



The MP was however discharged and acquitted on May 7, 2021.