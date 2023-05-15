Special Prosecutor summons ‘money spraying’ MP Aspirant

General News of Monday, 15 May 2023

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant, who was captured in a viral video throwing out money on the day of the presidential and parliamentary primaries, has been invited by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for alleged corruption.



This was contained in a letter reported by myjoyonline.com.



The said letter cited the aspirant, Juliana Kinang Wassan of the Ejura Sekyeredumase constituency, as a person of interest in an ongoing investigation concerning her act during the primaries last Saturday, May 13, 2023.



“The OSP considers you as a person necessary for investigation. You are directed to attend the Office of the Special Prosecutor at 6 Haile Selassie Avenue, South Ridge, Accra, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10 am for interviewing.



“You may be accompanied by counsel of your choice,” it stated.



The MP aspirant, Kinang Wassan was one of the people who stood to be voted for to represent the Ejura Sekyeredumase constituency on the ticket of the NDC in the 2024 general election.



During the primaries, the aspirant was captured in a viral video showering notes of money on the crowds that were present during the voting period.



Ms Wassan stormed the voting grounds at the Ahmadiya School Park on Saturday, May 13, 2023, during the NDC primaries and started spraying cash at delegates from the roof of her vehicle and showered money on delegates in the full glare of the security officials and her opponent, the current MP, Muhammad Bawah Braimah, who was retained at the end of the polls to lead the NDC in election 2024.



When she was quizzed about her intent before the polls, she told a reporter that she realized she had the money in her car and decided to share it.



The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.



