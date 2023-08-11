Special Prosecutor should be commended on Cecilia Dapaah’s case so far – Vitus Azeem

General News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Anti-graft Campaigner, Vitus Azeem has said Ghanaians have to commend the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng on the extent of work done so far on former Minister for Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah’s case.



This comes on the back of fresh details emerging from a seizure reinforcement request from the court by the Office of the Special Prosecutor, noted that searches by the OSP at madam Dapaah’s Abelemkpe residence which led to the discovery of 590,000 dollars and 2,730,000 cedis cash.



This was contained in an originating motion filed at the Financial Division of the Accra High Court on August 9, seeking a freezing order against the bank accounts and investments of Madam Cecilia Dapaah at Prudential Bank Limited and Société Générale Ghana.



In all the OSP is seeking to freeze and confiscate some 7 accounts.



Speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah, Mr. Azeem indicated that comments from the Attorney General on the matter made Ghanaians doubt the process but the Special Prosecutor has been bold with his work so far.



“I am very surprised that things are going this way, I think it’s a good move and he should be commended for the extent of work. Especially when the Attorney General Department decided to take over the case in court. People were beginning to feel that then, the government wanted to temper with it.



“But I think the Special Prosecutor is bold and going ahead with his work and I think it’s a good thing,” Mr. Azeem stated.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



