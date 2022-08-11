Special Prosecutor must be ready for onslaught - Kwaku Azar

General News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

US-based Ghanaian lawyer and scholar, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare (alias Kwaku Azar), has advised Special Prosecutor (SP), Kissi Agyebeng, to be ready himself for a barrage of attacks in the evolving Labianca saga.



According to him, the SP will not have it easy as corruption will always fight back.



“The SP must be ready for the onslaught. Corruption always fights back. GOGO is in his corner,” he wrote on his Facebook wall.



Background



The Special Prosecutor in an investigative report dated August 3, 2022, and titled: “Report of Investigation into Alleged Commission of Corruption and Corruption Related Offences involving Labianca Group of Companies and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority” indicated that the frozen foods company owner, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, used her position to evade taxes.



According to the report, Ms. Asomah-Hinneh used her position as a member of the Council of State and member of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to influence a favourable decision from the Customs Divisions of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), leading to a reduction in the tax liabilities of Labianca Company Ltd.



The report further noted that an amount of GH¢1.074 million which represents a deficit in import duties paid to the state has been retrieved.



The report has elicited a strong response from some persons who have a connection with the saga.



Col. Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.), Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has accused the SP of trying to tarnish his image.



He has thus issued a stern warning to him stating that the SP is a ‘small boy’ and cannot destroy him.



“Three days ago a report purported to be coming from the Office of the Special Prosecutor trying to indict the Deputy Commissioner of Operations and myself [but] anybody who has read that report very well will know the basis of that,” he said while addressing some Senior Customs officers at a retreat in Kumasi.



“And luckily for Me, God is always on my side, before that report came that person had made a comment to some people who had come to tell me [that] he [Special Prosecutor] was going to publish that will discredit me…and I sent people to go and tell him that he is a small boy and I am older than him, I have lived a meaningful life and if he attempts to destroy me it won’t be easy for him. People have tried and I have survived and this one too I will survive it,” Col. Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.) said.



Meanwhile, the Chamber of Freight and Trade has also jumped to the defence of Madam Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh insisting that both Labianca Company Ltd and the Customs division of the Ghana Revenue Authority acted in accordance with Customs Act 2015 (Act 891).



