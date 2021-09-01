Special Prosecutor meets Attorney General

General News of Wednesday, 1 September 2021

The Special Prosecutor (SP), Kissi Agyebeng, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, paid a working visit to the Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame. The Office of the Special Prosecutor's Act (Act 959) mandates the SP under section 3 (f) to co-operate and coordinate with the Attorney General and other competent authorities in Ghana and abroad in the performance of his work.



The AG, Mr Dame promised not to interfere with the work of the SP; “I pledge to you my intention not to interfere with your work and I will not do that at all. I recognize your independence and I will make sure all the help you require is given to you from recruitment of competent personnel to budgetary allocation”.



The SP, Mr Agyebeng explained to the AG that, his Office will require substantial support in the meantime; “I have about 9 workers including drivers and cleaners, one prosecutor on secondment from your office, one investigator on secondment from the Police. I am currently reviewing all cases before the Office.”



He went further to state that, he plans to recruit about 250 staff by the end of January 2022. The SP was particularly concerned about salary levels for staff of the Special Prosecutor to be dramatically upgraded; You can’t fight corruption with poorly paid staff and staff on secondments, it will be a lost battle, he noted.



The Special Prosecutor was received by the Attorney General, a Deputy Attorney General, Mr Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Ms Yvonne Attakorah Obuobisa, Director of Legislative Drafting, Mrs Mavis Amoah, Principal State Attorney, Evelyn Keelson, Chief State Attorney Sylvia Adusu who represented the Solicitor General and the Chief Director, Sulemana Ahmed.



