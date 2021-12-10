Special Prosecutor investigating 31 corruption cases; prosecution to follow

General News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Office of the Special Persecutor (OSP) says it has completed a review of all the alleged cases of corruption and corruption-related offences before it.



The OSP said it was currently investigating 31 active cases and would in due course commence the prosecution in the courts of the cases it considered “probatively strong.”



“There is no case commenced by the OSP pending in the courts at the moment,” Mr Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor said when he addressed the media to mark the International Anti-Corruption Day in Accra on Thursday.



Mr Agyebeng assured the nation that in the coming year, the OSP would institute and strengthen measures to stem out corruption more efficiently and effectively than had ever been done in the country.

That, he said, would offer hope that the country was taking concrete steps to drive down the incidence of corruption.



Outlining measures to intensify the country’s anti-corruption efforts, Mr Agyebeng said he had commenced engagements with law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, including the Attorney General’s, National Security Secretariat, Ghana Police Service, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Economic and Organised Crime Office, and the Financial Intelligence Centre to enhance cooperation.



“I have opened insightful interactions and meetings with foreign and diplomatic missions and international organisations in accordance with our mutual legal assistance regime and that of the Convention,” he said.



Mr Agyebeng said the OSP would carry out anti-corruption risk assessment and review of all major public contracts, legislation and draft legislation.

That, he said, was intended to avoid “toxic deals” and the prevalence of judgment debts and arbitral awards of contracts.



He further indicated that from January 2022, the OSP would as part of its pressure-for-progress drive, institute an Annual Ghana Corruption League Table to assess perceived levels of public sector corruption in the estimation of experts and business people.



“In aid of this, public agencies would be ranked against each other on a corruption barometer and the results would be publicised every 9 December,” Mr Agyebeng said.



He said the Office would also undertake continuous education and information of the public and the publicising of detected acts of corruption.



While commending the Government for resourcing the Office since its establishment in 2018, he appealed for adequate funding to enable to OPS to effectively execute its mandate.



“I cannot help but state that without adequate funding and the provision of the necessary material resources, the good intentions of my staff and I would remain just good intentions with nothing concrete to show for it,” Mr Agyebeng said.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) which came into force on 2 January 2018, established the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).



The OSP exist as an independent anti-corruption agency, with the mandate of investigating and prosecuting specific cases of alleged or suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in the public and private sectors.



It also has the duty to recover the proceeds of such acts by disgorging illicit and unexplained wealth and taking steps to prevent corruption.



The International Anti-Corruption Day has been observed annually, on 9 December, since the passage of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption on 31 October 2003 to raise public awareness for anti-corruption.



The 2021 celebration seeks to highlight the rights and responsibilities of everyone - including States, Government officials, civil servants, law enforcement officers, media representatives, the private sector, civil society, academia, the public and youth - in tackling corruption.

