Special Prosecutor freezes all assets of Sir John

Special Prosecutor commences investigations into Sir John's estates



Special Prosecutor investigating Achimota Forest, Ramsar catchment land acquisition



Sir John allegedly Wills Achimota Forest, Ramsar site lands to relations



The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has frozen all assets of the late CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John, Myjoyonline reports.



This is in line with the OSP’s investigations into the acquisition of state lands and properties that were contained in his Will.



Sir John's Will has dominated media discussions since documents were released over the weekend, showing that he had bequeathed lands located in the Achimota Forest enclave to some beneficiaries.



The outrage also stems from the fact that it is barely a week after the government's Executive Instrument 144, that declassifies portions of the Forest reserve also became topical.



The government said it was releasing portions of the peripherals of the forest to its custodial owners, the Owoo family of Accra.



Based on the bequeathing of state lands, the OSP in a press statement issued on Thursday, May 26 said it has commenced investigations into it.



“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has commenced full investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of alleged improper and unlawful acquisition of State lands at the Achimota Forest enclave and Ramsar catchment at Sakumono in Accra by the former Chief Executive of Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie alias Sir John (now deceased) and other persons,” portions of the statement read.



The statement added that “the Ministry for Lands and Natural Resources is directed to fully cooperate with the OSP in the investigations.”



It is, for this reason, his assets have been frozen.



