Special Prosecutor charges Akufo-Addo nominated MCE with 26 counts of corruption

Sarfo-Kantanka allegedly engaged in corruption activities for the confirmation of his nomination as MCE



Sarfo-Kantanka to be arraigned before court on June 1, 2022



Special Prosecutor investigating 45 cases; 3 to be concluded soon



The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has charged one of the Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs) nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his second term of office with corruption.



The MCE nominee, Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka, who was nominated by the president for the Juaben Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region, is being charged with 26 counts of corruption.



In a statement issued on May 24, 2024, the Special Prosecutor indicated that the charges against Sarfo-Kantanka are for corruption allegations regarding elections for his confirmation as MCE.



“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has charged the nominee for the position of Chief Executive of Juaben Municipal Assembly, Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka with Twenty Six (26) counts of corruption in respect of a public election - arising out of two public elections conducted in September and November 2021 for the confirmation or otherwise of his nomination,” portion of the statement read.



The statement added that “Mr. Sarfo-Kantanka will be arraigned before the High Court (Criminal Division), Kumasi on Wednesday 1 June 2022.”



Sarfo-Kantanka case is part of the 3 cases the Office of the Special Prosecutor indicated it will be concluding out of the 45 cases it was investigating in February 2022.



The others are LaBianca Company Limited and Adjenim Boateng Adjei cases.



Labianca Company Limited is being investigated in respect of alleged corruption and corruption-related offences in the context of evasion and valuation of duties on frozen and processed food products imported into Ghana between 2017-2021 involving the company and some high-ranking officials of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.



In the case of Mr. Adjenim Boatneg Adjei, he is being investigated with respect to alleged corruption-related offences in the context of public procurement and abuse of office.



He was alleged to have diverted government contracts to a company established shortly after assuming office as CEO of PPA.



