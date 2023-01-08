Special Prosecutor built Agbogba mansion before his appointment – NDC MP

General News of Sunday, 8 January 2023

Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central has confirmed that Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng built his current residence before his appointment to the post of anti-corruption chief in 2021.



The MP had on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme earlier in the week questioned whether the Special Prosecutor had built the said residence, which he described as a ‘beautiful mansion,’ before or after his appointment.



Did he build that house before or after he was appointed the Special Prosecutor and did he encroach on a portion of a plot of a woman behind his house, were two questions he invited the SP to answer.



“If he built the house after his appointment, I will want him to be investigated, he is not above the law, not even the president is. How did he come by that, it doesn’t mean that he does not have the means but investigations will settle it,” he submitted.



He later granted another interview to Metro News clarifying that he had been informed that the SP had built the mansion located at Agbogba, North Legon; and that his claims were incorrect because Agyebeng lived at the said location before his appointment.



“After the programme, I had a lot of calls and it appears that he built the house before the appointment, that is, before he was made the Special Prosecutor,” he said.



“If the information that two or three people I respect have called me who said ‘no, he actually built the house before he was made the SP’,” the MP proceeded on that premise to apologize to the SP.



Agyebeng prior to becoming the SP was a lead lawyer with Accra-based firm, Cromwell Gray LLP and was also a criminal law lecturer at the University of Ghana.



He became SP after the first occupant of the office, Martin Amidu resigned citing lack of support from the government. Agyebeng has in recent weeks reechoed similar challenges that Amidu complained of.







