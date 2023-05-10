Special Prosecutor begins investigation into unnamed wealthy businessman’ who tried to bribe MPs

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

The Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North, Andy Appiah Kubi will be appearing before the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, over allegations that a wealthy businessman tried to influence some MPs who were pushing for the removal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



The MP is expected to give details to the OSP for investigation after he alleged in an interview with the media that an influential businessman tried to influence the MPs with money to reconsider their call for the dismissal of the finance minister.



On October 2, 2020, a group of NPP members of parliament petitioned the president to sack the Minister of Finance to restore public confidence in the economy.



This was announced at a press briefing by their spokesperson, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, who is a Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North.



However, the MPs later softened their stance after meeting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the matter, as they detailed that they were told to allow the minister to stay in office to ensure the minister concludes Ghana’s bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Later, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Andy Appiah-Kubi alleged that a supposed businessman tried to influence the group with money brought to parliament in a bid to get the MPs to abort their decision.



Based on this allegation, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, said in a statement that his outfit has initiated steps to investigate circumstances leading to an unnamed businessman, described as wealthy, attempting to bribe some New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament to soften their demand for the dismissal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



It is on this note that the Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North, Andy Appiah Kubi, will appear before the OSP.



