Speaking truth to power: Why this priest's sermon was celebrated at NPP @ 30 Church service

General News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Apostle Dr. Emmanuel Osei Kwabena Donkor, scored a lot of praise from members of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, during portions of his sermon at the party’s 30th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service held in Accra recently.



He delivered close to a half-an-hour sermon to members of the party that had gathered at an auditorium at the University of Professional Studies – Accra, UPSA.



The sermon which centered on the need for party unity drew references from the Biblical ages but when he narrowed down the issues to present-day instances, he attracted cheers from mainly the ordinary members in the packed auditorium.



The clergyman who happens to be a former General Secretary of the Christ Apostolic Church cautioned the party to unite because that state of affairs will ultimately cascade to the national level.



“What language do you have, is it a selfish language or a language that will develop the nation Ghana? If our focus is for ourselves, only I, me, myself; at the end of the day, we will fail and the nation will fail.



“Selfish interest is too high, edidigya eni muna nna enam (to wit greedily consuming without others leads to frowning). If we are not ready to serve our nation with a clear heart and mind and selfish interest takes over, we are doomed. We are doomed,” he said to cheers.



More cheers followed when he continued: “NPP party talks about we have the men, we have the men, we have the men. If you have the men without unity, you don’t have the mind. Because if the men are there and they are not united, they will not give you their brains.



“The party will suffer and the nation will suffer. The brainy people who can help the nation… when they are not united, will sit down and watch. They want someone to fail so that they can take the baton. But you that one too, let me tell you, if the group fails, if the nation fails, you have failed,” he stressed.



The service was under the theme; NPP@30: Our Shared Traditional, Holding and Working Together a Stable and Prosperous Nation.



President Akufo-Addo asked the faithful to help him achieve the final feat in his political career – i.e. to ‘break the eight’ – to hand over power to another NPP president. Party Chairman, Stephen Ntim, reiterated his resolve to lead the party into victory come 2024.



“After this 30-years of our existence, it must be our resolve to build a proper party membership register to enhance our collective ownership of the party, a party that is united and battle ready to ‘break the 8,” Ntim said.







