Speaking Twi in court is a disgrace to Police Service – CID boss to detectives

General News of Thursday, 2 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Commissioner of Police Isaac Ken Yeboah, Director-General of the Ghana Police Service’s Criminal Investigations Department, CID, has tasked investigators to take a keen interest in the official language of the country.



He is of the view that speaking English should be a source of pride to any police detective as should be critical interrogation of subjects and report writing.



Speaking at a graduation ceremony at the Detective Training Academy in Accra, COP Ben Boakye tasked the 95 detectives to make the Service proud by speaking English in court during prosecution.



“When you go to court, to testify, don’t go and say, My Lord, please I will speak Twi. It should be out of the question. It brings disgrace to the service,” he is quoted to have said.



“Criminals will try to influence you to compromise your integrity and your professional ethics but remain resolute and incorruptible,” he advised, adding “you have to be caring and compassionate by taking your work seriously. Pursuing the offender and updating the complainant on the development of the case is the way to go.”



For his part, head of the Academy, Chief Superintendent Baba Iddirisu, disclosed areas in which the detectives had received training; among others in criminal procedure, criminal investigations, human trafficking, human rights and child-friendly policing.



He celebrated current and former CID officials who offered their experiences to the newly trained officers. According to a Daily Guide newspaper report, the best participant from the training was one Constable Perpetual Deny of Adweso CID Koforidua.



