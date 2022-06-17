Speakers’ directive to Finance Minister due to past history – Expert

Politics of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Executive Director of Parliamentary Network Africa, Sammy Obeng, says Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin’s directive to the Finance Minister results from precedents.



This statement comes after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, announced that he had put all business from the Ministry of Finance on hold until all pending questions are answered and a COVID-19 Expenditure statement is delivered by sector Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



Already, a 75 million Euro facility for a COVID-19 response program has been suspended pending the delivery of the account statement to the House.



The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, however, came to the defence of the minister following the postponement of the session.



“Until we go through the accountability process, we will not take that motion… Today, he has another request before us. That will also be affected. Until he comes to respond to the questions and to submit the statement giving an explanation as to how the money has been applied, we will not entertain any business from that Ministry.”



“He pleaded that he should see them [the questions] first, read them and appreciate what the technical people have brought, and if there are any other matters to be added on, he does so he comes to this House so that he will be able to give a comprehensive response. For anybody to jump to the conclusion that the minister is running away from responsibility, I shudder to think of how that is coming about,” The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, told Parliament.



Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said it had been recommended that the Finance Minister appear before Parliament on Wednesday, June 22.



Commenting on the issue with the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Sammy Obeng, Executive Director of Parliamentary Network Africa, stated that the Finance Minister has failed to appear before Parliament on a stipulated date in the past.



He stated that Alban Bagbin’s directive is due to some attitude exhibited by the minister in the past.



“I know that when Ministers are needed to answer questions, and they cannot honour the invitation, they send their deputies to represent them. The decision by the Speaker of Parliament to put all business from the Ministry of Finance on hold until all pending questions are answered is definitely due to some attitude exhibited by the minister in the past,” Sammy Obeng told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.