Speaker worried about seeming negative image of Parliament

General News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: theheraldghana.com

Ghana's Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K Bagbin, is worried about the apparent negative image of the August House, particularly following the chaotic events which ensued on the eve of January 7, 2021, leading to his election as the number three gentleman of the land and of Eight Parliament.



According to the Speaker, the incident has left an embarrassing moment in the minds of most Ghanaians, and perhaps, affected the image of the legislature and thus, needed urgent steps through a coordinated communication strategy to correct it.



Addressing the opening ceremony for a two-day Communications Strategy Workshop, Mr. Bagbin, stressed the need for effective communication, as part of a positive image building for the Speaker and Parliament.



The workshop, which was made very intensive, was made up of participants from selected media houses, staff of Public Affairs Department of Parliament as well members of Speakers' Secretariat, was held at Parliamentary Training Institute on the 12th floor of Parliament's Job 600 building.



He directed that the Public Affairs Department of Parliament together with the Communications team at his secretariat, should liaise and work together in ensuring a good image of the Parliament House.



He said, "for example, you all know about the events of the dawn of January 7, 2021, which led to my election as the Speaker of the Eighth Parliament of the Republic of Ghana".



The Speaker stated that "those events have left a sour taste in the mouths of most Ghanaians," adding, "it has significantly contributed to how parliament is perceived by most stakeholders".



According to him, "As communicators, you know that the memories of that day will live on for a very long time together with the negativities associated with it if nothing is done about what happened".



The Communications Strategy workshop was facilitated by the Communications Consultant for the Speaker, Gayheart Mensah with assistance from Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu – Head of Marketing and Communications at Stanbic Bank Ghana, including the Director of Budgets and Research of Parliament, Mohammed Hardi Nyagsi.