Speaker setting up committee to probe motion of censure against Ofori-Atta apt – Former MP

Politics of Sunday, 13 November 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

A former Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee in Parliament, Ben Abdella Banda says the decision by speaker of parliament, Alban Bagbin to set up an eight-member ad hoc committee to probe allegations against the finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta by the minority MPs is apt.



According to him, Speaker acted within the law.



The former Member of Parliament for Offiso South in an exclusive interview on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM’s breakfast show, Nyansapo, on Friday, November 11, 2022 said the speaker did the right thing.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on Thursday, November 10, 2022 referred the censure motion moved by the Minority to have Finance Minister; Ken Ofori-Atta removed from office to an 8-member ad hoc committee for consideration.



He added that at the committee level, evidence at the Minority’s disposal would be presented for discussion.



According to Mr. Bagbin, the Finance Minister will be given ample opportunity to defend himself.



He stated that the Minister in question is also entitled to appear before the committee with a counsel.



The Speaker noted that after the process, a report will be submitted before the House for a decision to be taken.



‘What I can do at this time is to allow the motion to be seconded and I will give opportunity for it to be responded to by our standing orders which I can interpret. The matter will be referred to an ad hoc committee to be investigated,” he said.



After this declaration, the motion was debated further by both sides of the House. It was subsequently upheld.



The 8-member ad hoc committee will be chaired by the Adansi Asokwa MP, K.T. Hammond and Bolgatanga East MP, Dominic Ayine.



The Minority Leader, who said the motion was in accordance with Article 82 of the 1992 Constitution, cited seven grounds for it.



The seven grounds include a despicable conflict of interest that he (Mr Ofori-Atta) directly benefited from Ghana’s economic woes as his companies’ received commissions and other unethical contractual advantages, particularly from Ghana’s debt overhang.



He alleged the unconstitutional withdrawal from the Consolidated Fund in contravention of Article 178 of the 1992 Constitution for the construction of the National Cathedral among other things.



But following the setting up of the committee by the Speaker of Parliament, the former Member of Parliament for Offinso South has praised the speaker’s move.



He called on the members of Parliament to follow due procedures in this particular move by the minority to pass vote of no confidence in the Finance Minister to avoid any constitutional blunder.